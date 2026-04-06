Fifth in 24 hours: Airstrike targets PMF site in Saladin

Fifth in 24 hours: Airstrike targets PMF site in Saladin
2026-04-06T05:20:57+00:00

Shafaq News- Saladin

A warplane struck a site of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a state-sanctioned umbrella of armed factions, early Monday near Tuz Khurmatu in eastern Saladin, marking the fifth reported attack within 24 hours, a security source told Shafaq News.

Casualties and the extent of damage were not immediately clear. No party has claimed responsibility.

At around 2 a.m. local time Sunday, an airstrike targeted the PMF’s 52nd Brigade headquarters in the province, with no further details disclosed.

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