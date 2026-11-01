Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Najaf

An Iraqi court has sentenced two drug traffickers to death and life imprisonment, respectively, as military intelligence reported the arrest of 10 suspected drug dealers in separate operations across Baghdad.

The Najaf Criminal Court handed down the sentences after convicting one of the defendants of attempting to smuggle 200 grams of narcotics from Iran through Najaf International Airport, a security source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The rulings were issued under Articles 27 and 28 of Iraq's Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law.

In a separate operation, Iraqi military intelligence announced the arrest of 10 suspected drug dealers and traffickers, including a woman, in several areas of Baghdad.

The operations also led to the seizure of an unspecified quantity of drugs, which was handed over to the relevant authorities along with the detainees.

Authorities did not disclose the suspects' identities.