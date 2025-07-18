Drone attackers hunted: Joint operations underway in the desert

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Joint Operations Command announced on Friday the start of a wide search operation covering several areas in the al-Hadr desert within the sectors of western Nineveh and Saladin provinces.

According to a statement, the operation aims to verify and follow up on important intelligence related to thwarting plans and attempts to target security forces and vital sites in the country.

The Command stated that the recent attacks on oil installations and fields, as well as attempted strikes on military bases and camps, constitute a serious and reprehensible act that threatens Iraq’s stability. These actions, it warned, undermine national efforts aimed at reconstruction, development, and long-term security.

It emphasized that “security forces will actively pursue all individuals involved in destabilizing the country or targeting its vital resources and interests,” adding that this includes not only the perpetrators but also anyone who collaborates with them.

Earlier, Sabah al-Numan, spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, announced that a high-level Iraqi investigation has identified the source and perpetrators of a series of suicide drone attacks that targeted key military radar sites across the country, confirming that the drones were launched from within Iraq using foreign-made equipment.