Diyala PMF sites evacuated over unidentified aircraft

Diyala PMF sites evacuated over unidentified aircraft
2026-08-17T21:39:14+00:00

Shafaq News- Diyala

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) ordered the evacuation of several sites in Iraq's eastern Diyala province after unidentified aircraft were detected in its airspace, a security source told Shafaq News.

PMF sites in several Iraqi provinces, including Diyala, were struck in late July in joint US-Saudi airstrikes. The PMF Commission said at the time that at least 20 of its members were killed and 32 wounded in those attacks.

Read more: Iraq under regional pressure as neighbors threaten to strike factions

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