Counterterrorism force arrests ISIS commander near Baghdad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's (CTS) arrested on Monday an ISIS commander, identified by the alias Abu Nour, west of Baghdad.

The man took part in attacks on Iraqi security forces and civilians, the Service said.

Since the beginning of 2026, the Interior Ministry recorded the dismantling of four ISIS cells, nearly 80 preemptive operations, and the issuance of about 500 arrest warrants under the country’s Anti-Terrorism Law.

Read more: On ISIS defeat anniversary, Iraq confronts a reawakening insurgency