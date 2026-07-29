Dollar rises in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Wednesday's trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 150,250 dinars per 100 dollars in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 150,300 dinars per 100 dollars, up from Tuesday's 149,900 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 150,750 dinars and bought it at 149,750 dinars.

In Erbil, selling prices stood at 150,350 dinars and buying prices at 150,250 dinars.