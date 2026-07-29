Houthis back Iraq's right to respond to US-Saudi strikes

Shafaq News- Sanaa

The Houthi-run Foreign Ministry in Sanaa said on Wednesday that Iraq has a legitimate right to respond to Saudi and US strikes on its territory, declaring its solidarity with Baghdad.

“The right to respond extended to Iraq, its people, and the Iraqi resistance,” the ministry stated, condemning the strikes as “a flagrant violation of international law.”

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) reported at least 20 of its members were killed and 32 wounded in a preliminary toll, in a joint US-Saudi strike against its sites in Baghdad, Wasit, Nineveh, Basra, Kirkuk, Karbala, and Diyala.