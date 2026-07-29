Iran denies link to projectiles fired at Saudi Arabia

Shafaq News- Tehran

An Iranian military official on Wednesday denied that Tehran had any connection to projectiles launched from other countries toward Saudi Arabia, according to the state-owned IRIB.

The official said that attributing any action against US interests in the region to Iran amounted to “a miscalculation.”

Saudi Arabia has accused Iran-aligned Iraqi factions of attacking energy infrastructure inside the kingdom. In response, Saudi and US forces struck “Iran-aligned terrorists that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) directed to attack US forces and Saudi energy infrastructure.“ The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said at least 20 of its members were killed and 32 wounded across several Iraqi provinces.