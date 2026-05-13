Controlled blast rocks area near Baghdad Airport
2026-05-13T10:45:58+00:00
Shafaq News- Baghdad
Iraqi security forces carried out a controlled explosion of war remnants near Baghdad International Airport on Wednesday, a police source told Shafaq News.
The materials included rockets, ammunition, and other unexploded ordnance previously recovered during search operations in several areas.
The detonation was fully controlled and posed no security threat.
Read more: Iraq after the regional ceasefire: US bases and unresolved political questions