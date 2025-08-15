Iraq's al-Anbar pushes for mine-free future: 53,000 war remnants removed

Shafaq News — Al-Anbar

Al-Anbar has carried out one of Iraq’s largest mine-clearing operations, removing more than 53,000 landmines, improvised explosive devices, and other remnants of war — about 85% of its contamination — according to a senior provincial official.

Council Member Adnan al-Kubaisi told Shafaq News the province remains among Iraq’s most heavily affected by war remnants, a legacy of battles with ISIS from 2014 to 2017. Clearance teams have removed explosives from over 2 million square meters in the city of Karma, though "diverse unexploded ordnance and inaccessible terrain continue to hinder progress."

He said upcoming plans will expand technical surveys, strengthen cooperation with international partners, train national teams, and widen awareness and victim assistance programs, aiming to declare al-Anbar mine-free “as soon as possible.”

Activist Omar Samir noted the contamination’s toll on the province’s fragile ecosystem, with desert and agricultural lands losing balance as mines block wildlife movement, shrink habitats, and drive some native species toward disappearance.

The loss of vegetation leaves soil vulnerable to wind and flood erosion, while chemicals from degrading explosives seep into soil and groundwater, causing “silent” pollution that threatens people and animals alike. These conditions, Samir added, obstruct reforestation, land reclamation, and farming, leaving wide tracts prone to desertification.

Since 2014, al-Anbar — along with Nineveh, Saladin, and Diyala — has ranked among Iraq’s most contaminated provinces, after years of wars (from the 2003 invasion to the ISIS conflict). The United Nations warns that explosive remnants not only endanger civilians but also delay the return of displaced families and stall reconstruction and agricultural recovery.

Accidents remain frequent, especially among children and shepherds in areas lacking warning signs.