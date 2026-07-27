Blaze erupts at Iraq’s Ain Al-Asad Air Base

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

A fire broke out on Monday inside a Special Forces facility at Ain Al-Asad Air Base in Al-Anbar province, western Iraq, a security source told Shafaq News.

Civil Defense teams, supported by army water tankers, were dispatched to the site to extinguish the fire. More than seven caravans were destroyed in the blaze while the relevant authorities continue to respond at the scene.

No casualties have been reported so far, and the cause of the fire remains unknown.

In January, the Iraqi army assumed full control of Ain Al-Asad Air Base following the departure of US forces. Ain Al-Asad, Iraq’s second-largest airbase after Balad, lies about 10 kilometers from the town of Al-Baghdadi in Al-Anbar province.

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