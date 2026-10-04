Shafaq News- Baghdad

Two men suspected of human organ trafficking were arrested after one allegedly planned to travel abroad to sell a kidney for 14 million Iraqi dinars ($10,721), Baghdad's Al-Rusafa Police Command said on Sunday.

One of the suspects had been visiting a passport office to obtain travel documents before leaving Iraq to sell his kidney. Police arranged a meeting with him and arrested him, then tracked down a second man who reportedly acted as an intermediary in the sale of human organs, the Command said.

During questioning, the second suspect admitted to taking part in more than one operation involving the sale of kidneys and other human organs. He allegedly worked with people outside Iraq and received payments for arranging the transactions, which also involved travel bookings and hotel accommodations.

Iraq has recently recorded a rise in human-trafficking cases. Earlier today, the Supreme Judicial Council said Iraqi courts registered 183 cases in August, up from 167 in July.

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