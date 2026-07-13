Baghdad, Erbil recover 375 kg of gold in Al-Jumaili case

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Iraq’s judiciary announced on Monday the recovery of 375 kilograms of gold linked to the corruption case involving detained Deputy Oil Minister for Refining Affairs Adnan Al-Jumaili, following coordination with authorities in the Kurdistan Region.

A judge at the Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court said the recovered gold was transferred to the director-general of the Central Bank of Iraq’s Issue and Vaults Department and his deputy.

The transfer, he explained, formed part of efforts to complete the investigation, identify and reclaim movable and immovable assets allegedly obtained through the case, and hold those responsible accountable under Iraqi law.

A security source told Shafaq News on Sunday that the Kurdistan Regional Government had handed Iraqi authorities seized gold jewelry and cash linked to lawmakers and political figures in the Kurdistan Region.

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