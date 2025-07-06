Ashura pilgrimage praised as one of Iraq’s safest in years

Shafaq News – Karbala

This year’s Ashura pilgrimage unfolded without any security breaches in the city of Karbala, Iraq's Interior Ministry reported on Sunday, calling it one of the most efficiently managed in recent years.

Maj. Gen. Muqdad Miri, head of the Ministry’s Relations and Media Department, highlighted the low number of traffic and fire-related incidents, attributing the outcome to coordinated efforts across security and support agencies.

"The operational plan remains on track, under direct ministerial oversight and with active involvement from field commanders," he added.

Ashura, observed on the 10th of Muharram in the Islamic calendar, marks the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, at the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE. Millions of Shiite pilgrims gather annually in Karbala for commemorations and processions.