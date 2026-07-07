Al-Anbar forces seize 175K captagon pills
2026-07-07T09:49:48+00:00
Shafaq News- Al-Anbar
Al-Anbar Emergency Regiment seized approximately 175,000 captagon pills during a security operation in the Al-Sajar area, north of Fallujah, a security source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.
The pills, classified as type 0-1, were prepared for smuggling and distribution, the source said. The seized narcotics were referred to the relevant authorities to complete legal procedures, while investigations continue to identify those involved.