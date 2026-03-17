Airstrike targets Tribal Mobilization Forces site in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

An airstrike hit a facility belonging to the Tribal Mobilization Forces in al-Anbar province, western Iraq, a security source said on Tuesday.

The source told Shafaq News that the strike hit a site in the Tharthar area, north of Ramadi, the provincial capital.

No confirmed information is available on casualties or material damage, and no party has claimed responsibility for the attack.

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