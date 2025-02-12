Roadside bomb targets Tribal Mobilization commander in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, a commander in the anti-ISIS Tribal Mobilization forces was injured in an explosion targeting his vehicle in Al-Qaim, western Al-Anbar province, according to an Iraqi police source.

The source informed Shafaq News that a roadside bomb detonated as the vehicle of First Regiment Commander Salam Suleiman Atiyah Al-Mahalawi passed by.

The attack resulted in Al-Mahalawi losing his leg, while one of his accompanying personnel sustained injuries.

Security forces swiftly cordoned off the area and launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the attack and identify those responsible.

The Tribal Mobilization is officially part of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), which was established in response to a fatwa by Iraq’s top Shia cleric, Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani, to combat ISIS in mid-2014. It is primarily composed of Sunni fighters and operates in the Sunni-majority provinces of Al-Anbar, Saladin, and Nineveh.