Shafaq News- Kirkuk

An airstrike destroyed ISIS hideouts in Wadi Zghaitoun in Kirkuk province and killed at least two members of the group, Kirkuk Operations Commander Maad Badai told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The strike was part of ongoing security operations targeting ISIS members and their hideouts in areas where the group remains active, according to Badai.

Earlier today, Iraq’s Security Media Cell announced that Iraqi aircraft had carried out strikes on ISIS hideouts in Wadi Zghaitoun.