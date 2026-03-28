Airstrikes hit PMF, police in Mosul: One killed, five wounded

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Two airstrikes targeted a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) facility and a police position in Nineveh province on Saturday, resulting in six casualties, a security source told Shafaq News.

In western Mosul, the provincial capital of Nineveh, the first strike hit a PMF-held site at the entrance to Hawi al-Kanisa.

The second strike that targeted a police point killed one officer and injured five personnel.

No party has claimed responsibility for the attack.