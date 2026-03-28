Airstrikes hit PMF, police in Mosul: One killed, five wounded

Airstrikes hit PMF, police in Mosul: One killed, five wounded
2026-03-28T17:47:18+00:00

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Two airstrikes targeted a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) facility and a police position in Nineveh province on Saturday, resulting in six casualties, a security source told Shafaq News.

In western Mosul, the provincial capital of Nineveh, the first strike hit a PMF-held site at the entrance to Hawi al-Kanisa.

The second strike that targeted a police point killed one officer and injured five personnel.

No party has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon