Airstrikes hit PMF, police in Mosul: One killed, five wounded
2026-03-28T17:47:18+00:00
Shafaq News- Nineveh
Two airstrikes targeted a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) facility and a police position in Nineveh province on Saturday, resulting in six casualties, a security source told Shafaq News.
In western Mosul, the provincial capital of Nineveh, the first strike hit a PMF-held site at the entrance to Hawi al-Kanisa.
The second strike that targeted a police point killed one officer and injured five personnel.
No party has claimed responsibility for the attack.