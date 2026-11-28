Shafaq News- Baghdad

Health and physical problems prevent at least 30,000 Iraqi army personnel from carrying out their duties effectively, parliamentary Security and Defense Committee member Khalid Sido told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The average age of Iraqi soldiers is between 40 and 45, Sido said, noting that field exercises, reconnaissance, and ambushes require considerable physical fitness and mobility. He proposed revising military service and retirement legislation to allow those aged 45 to retire voluntarily, opening positions for new personnel.

The lawmaker also called for recruiting technical specialists, noting that modern warfare increasingly relies on drones, electronic systems, lasers, and other advanced technologies rather than conventional weapons alone.

Turning to staffing levels, Sido said Iraq's Interior Ministry employs more than 600,000 personnel, with 25,000 to 30,000 retiring annually, adding that replacing retirees through existing recruitment procedures without assessing actual staffing requirements would be ineffective.

Instead, he estimated that the ministry needs around 20,000 recruits each year, distributed according to operational needs across combat units and civilian departments, including traffic, passports, civil registration, and information services.

The Defense Ministry, meanwhile, requires between 20,000 and 30,000 recruits annually, according to Sido, who cited limited recruitment in recent years. He urged both ministries to prioritize applicants with academic qualifications and specialized skills.

Sido said discussions with the Defense and Interior ministries on reforming recruitment procedures were ongoing, but no changes had been implemented.

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