Soldiers on dual mission: Secure and restore polling center

Shafaq News – Basra

A group of Iraqi army soldiers conducted a maintenance and painting campaign at a polling center on Saturday while assigned to secure the site during the special vote for the parliamentary elections.

Photos showed several soldiers taking part in a volunteer initiative during their security deployment.

Iraq’s special vote is scheduled for November 9, covering 1,313,859 members of the country’s security and military institutions.

Read more: Uniforms off, campaigns on: Former Iraqi officers vie for parliament seats

Read more: Iraq’s 2025 poll: +21M voters, new law, fading monitors, and fierce bloc rivalries