Iraq secures schools designated for parliamentary vote

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Babil

Security and military forces in Iraq have taken control of several schools designated as polling centers, the Joint Operations Command said on Friday.

In a statement, the command praised the “positive initiatives” of Al-Anbar Police Command, whose units cleaned and carried out maintenance work in a number of schools. It urged all personnel to continue this “constructive approach,” expressing appreciation to everyone who contributed to the preparations.

في إطار الاستعدادات الجارية لتأمين الانتخابات البرلمانية المقبلة، استلمت قواتنا الأمنية والعسكرية عدداً من المدارس التي ستُستخدم كمراكز اقتراع، وذلك ضمن الإجراءات التنظيمية الرامية إلى ضمان انسيابية العملية الانتخابية وتهيئة بيئة آمنة ومستقرة للناخبين.وتثمن قيادة العمليات… pic.twitter.com/eZX1ha6DMC — خلية الإعلام الأمني🇮🇶 (@SecMedCell) November 7, 2025

In Babil, Police Media Director Adel al-Husseini urged in a statement that military personnel not record or post videos inside schools or polling centers, and to avoid sharing inappropriate or mocking content while on duty.

Iraq’s parliamentary elections are scheduled for next Tuesday, November 11, with early voting for security forces due on November 9.

Read more: Iraq’s 2025 Parliamentary Elections — What YouNeed to Know