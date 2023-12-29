VOA: Pro-Iranian groups won the Iraqi provincial elections

Shafaq News/ Voice of America (VOA) radio analyzed the results of the Iraqi provincial councils’ elections in which the Iran-affiliated parties secured the majority of council seats, following the voting process in which 41% of voters participated.

The December 18th vote marked the first election in a decade, occurring amidst prevalent political apathy in the oil-rich country, which is recovering from years of conflict and grappling with corruption.

According to VOA, the vote was seen as a key test for Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who rose to power just more than a year ago, backed by pro-Tehran parties.

It came ahead of a general election due in 2025.

“Results showed that four alliances dominated the vote in Baghdad, Dhi Qar, Maysan, Basra, Babil and Wasit provinces.”

“They included the “Nabni” (We Build) alliance led by Hadi al-Ameri, a senior commander of the Hashed al-Shaabi, a network of former paramilitary units now integrated into the regular forces.”

Former premier Nuri al-Maliki’s State of Law Coalition, and the Patriotic forces of the State Coalition, led by Shiite cleric Ammar al-Hakim and ex-premier Haider al-Abadi, also did well.

The report listed the winners in Baghdad, “the State of Law and Nabni dominated, with each taking nine out of 52 seats, followed by the Taqadom party of Mohamed al-Halbussi, the influential Sunni Muslim former speaker of parliament.”

“Halbussi was victorious in the predominantly Sunni Anbar province in the west of the country.”