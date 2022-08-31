"Subordination".. A derogatory term resurfaces as Iraq's political conflict worsens

Shafaq News / In light of the aggravating political conflict in Iraq, some political parties started using the term "subordination" to describe the behavior of their opponents, implying that their loyalty is not to the homeland and must be deported, ignoring what the term represents for hundreds of thousands of Iraqis who survived the former regime's era.

The Ba'ath regime in Iraq carried out systematic persecution against the Feyli Kurds. It deported hundreds of thousands outside Iraq, killed and caused the disappearance of at least 15,000 people with no trace, and revoked their Iraqi citizenship.

1.3 million people passed in former regime prisons

Government estimates revealed that the number of missing persons between 1980 and 1990 reached 1.3 million. Some were executed or died in prisons, while others went missing. In 2011, the Iraqi Council of Representatives voted to recognize that what happened to the Feyli Kurds was a "genocide".

"The forced displacement campaigns went through several stages in the 1960s and 1970s. The largest exodus, however, occurred in April 1980. It was the largest displacement campaign in the Feyli community history, and resulted in the death and disappearance of 21,000 young men whose bones have not been found yet," stated civil activist Yasser al-Qutbi.

"500,000 Feyli women have been forcibly displaced to Iran without a clear reason or a legitimate pretext," he added, emphasizing that the UN has confirmed these figures.

"After the fall of the former regime and the return of some of the Feyli Kurds to their homeland, these did not recover all of their rights, nor their confiscated properties, while some discordant voices arise now and then to undermine this Iraqi-Kurdish component."

The roots of "subordination"

According to political analyst Ali al-Baydar, the origin of the concept of "subordination" is that "it was how some tribes and families evaded serving in the Ottoman army. Iraqis have always used these tricks to avoid adhering to some laws and instructions, especially in rural areas."

"Some families even named their male offspring by girls' names, changed their names from time to time, or registered them in the deceased lists, so they would not join the military service."

Al-Baydar added, "The Feyli Kurds are Iraqis who suffered greatly due to the past regime's interpretation of this concept, which resulted in their expulsion. Therefore, we must avoid making the same mistakes with various groups."

He stressed, "Iraqis, regardless of gender, religion, nationality, sect, race, or area, are patriotic people. Diversity is their most remarkable trait. It is one of the country's features; there are Kurds, Arabs, Sunnis, Shiites, Christians, Yazidis, Turkmen, and others."

Al-Baydar stated, "Even though they are meant to be protected by law, no government since 2003 has done justice to the Feyli Kurds. Hundreds of thousands of Iraqis have suffered greatly, some of whom are still attempting to obtain Iraqi citizenship, just because they belong to a group that was not welcomed by the previous authority."

"Regardless of their orientations and identities, all Iraqis must be respected; however, treating people according to their identities is unacceptable. This will create a lack of belonging and start some nodes that can contribute to influencing the people's loyalty to the homeland."

The act is the problem

According to writer Abdul Samad Assad, the Iraqi Nationality Law No. 42 of 1924 and its subsequent amendments are the root of the problem because "Iraqi citizens are classified into Ottoman, Iranian, Pakistani, and Indian subordinations, and this is a restriction on Iraq and its people."

In an interview with Shafaq News Agency, Assad indicated that the current topic is "sectarian, racial, and electoral par excellence," intending to reduce the share of Shiites from a sectarian standpoint as well as the Kurds' from a national standpoint.

He added, "With every political friction with Tehran, we notice that displacement campaigns are waged against groups that can be attributed to Iran. However, this does not apply to the groups attributed to the Ottomans, for instance, despite Turkey's occupation, bombardment, and water cuts against Iraqi lands."

According to legal expert Watheq al-Zubair, the decision to deport the Feyli Kurds was the result of an "improvised decision" issued by the former regime, and Legislative Decree 666 stipulated that "the Iraqi nationality of every Iraqi of foreign origin is revoked, if it is found that they are not loyal to the homeland, the people, and the supreme national and social goals of the revolution, and was issued in reaction to what happened at the time."

Al-Zubair continued, "Currently, the issuance of such a resolution must be through the House of Representatives and published in the Official Gazette."