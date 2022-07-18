Kermashan celebrates inscribing Horaman in the World Heritage list

Shafaq News / The Feyli city of Kermashan hosted, on the 16th and 17th of July, an international festival on the occasion of including Horaman in the World Heritage list.

Activist and former MP in Kurdistan's Parliament, Mansour Jihani (Abbas Ghazali), said that this achievement is not important for the people Horaman only, but for the whole human civilization.

He added that any cultural achievement in the Middle East will positively affect other regions, noting that the development of Iranian Kurdistan will have a positive impact on the other side of Horaman in the Kurdistan Region, the Zagros area residents.