Revival of Babil's ancient lake: A new economic and tourist asset

Shafaq News/ After 21 years of neglect, the ancient lake in Babil has been revitalized, with its waters restored and the area developed into a recreational and tourist destination with potential economic benefits for the governorate.

Located behind the Babylonian theater, the lake spans 28,000 square meters and reaches a depth of two meters, requiring 56,000 cubic meters of water to fill. The lake is being replenished using a pump from the Shatt al-Hilla River, according to Muthanna Al-Wateifi, Director of Water Resources in Babylon.

Ra’id Mustafa Al-Moussawi, Director of Babil Tourism, confirmed that the rehabilitation and development of the lake were completed in record time. Work commenced on June 1, and the lake was officially reopened on Monday, though efforts to refurbish surrounding restaurants and markets are ongoing.

Al-Moussawi explained that the lake, previously overgrown with reeds and abandoned since 2003, will now serve as a recreational space for local residents and a tourist attraction for visitors to the archaeological sites.

Citizen Umm Yusur from Babil highlighted the importance of focusing on tourism, given Babil's status as an archaeological and tourist destination. She noted that the lake would provide a family-friendly environment and contribute to job creation and water sports activities.

During the lake's reopening ceremony, Minister of Water Resources Aoun Dhiab said that the renovation involved cleaning the lake, applying a rubber liner to prevent reed and weed growth, and reinforcing the lake's sides with concrete linings. Dhiab emphasized that filling the lake was conducted scientifically to optimize water use and prevent wastage.

Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities Ahmed Al-Badrani added that there is high-level coordination between the ministries to enhance tourism infrastructure. The Ministry of Water Resources has made significant efforts to support the tourism sector through this project.

In conjunction with the reopening, the Water Resources Sports Club organized water sports activities, including swimming competitions and traditional boat displays, highlighting the importance of water conservation and efficient usage.