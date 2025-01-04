Liquors reveal political crisis in Al-Anbar, Shafaq News investigates

Shafaq News/ The Al-Anbar Provincial Council is facing significant challenges in implementing its decisions, primarily due to weak coordination between the legislative and executive branches. This dysfunction is negatively affecting public projects and services in the province.

Many recent decisions issued by the Al-Anbar Provincial Council have remained unimplemented, largely due to administrative, security, and social challenges, including those aimed at "regulating public life."

A prominent example is the council's decision to ban the sale and circulation of alcoholic beverages in the province. Despite a majority vote supporting the decision and its official approval, its implementation has faced numerous obstacles, including a lack of clear enforcement mechanisms, non-compliance from certain authorities, and opposition from local groups that criticized the decision, and considered it as a violation of personal freedoms.

The failure to execute such decisions has raised questions about the effectiveness of the council's legislative process and its ability to meet the aspirations of Al-Anbar’s residents. The issue has become a focal point for local debate, with many advocating for substantial reforms within the provincial council to ensure that decisions directly impacting citizens' lives are carried out effectively.

In an interview with Shafaq news agency, political analyst Muhannad Al-Rawi identified "laxity and disagreements between the legislative and executive branches" as the primary reasons behind the lack of execution of the council's decisions, which are supposed to be mandatory under the constitution.

Al-Rawi expressed frustration over the non-implementation of the liquor shop closure decision, despite widespread local support for the move. "This raises questions about the seriousness of the executive authorities in respecting the decisions of the Provincial Council and their commitment to enforcing them," he said.

The first liquor store in Al-Anbar opened in the city of Hit in February 2019, sparking a debate between supporters and opponents.

Iraqi law grants provincial councils extensive powers to regulate local affairs, obligating executive authorities to enforce these decisions. Many see the non-implementation of certain decisions as a clear violation of the law and an indication of weak performance by executive bodies.

Al-Rawi believed the main issue lies in the "lack of coordination between the legislative and executive branches in Al-Anbar," which he argued hampers citizens' interests and reduces the quality of services they receive. "People in Al-Anbar are hoping to overcome these disputes between authorities by strengthening cooperation and coordination," he concluded.

Al-Anbar Provincial Council member Adnan Al-Kubaisi believed that the lack of financial allocations and the absence of a budget for the council are "fundamental reasons for the weak coordination between the two branches."

In a conversation with Shafaq news agency, Al-Kubaisi revealed that "funding for the council's committees is nonexistent, which hinders coordination with various departments and prevents requests from being met."

The legal foundations regulating the work of provincial council committees are based on the internal bylaws set by each council under the Provincial Councils Law No. 21 of 2008.

Legal expert Ali Al-Tamimi, in an interview with Shafaq News, explained that "each provincial council issues its own internal regulations."

These regulations specify the number of committees needed based on the council's membership and the province's requirements. The nature and number of committees vary from one province to another, depending on their needs, and typically include legal, economic, social, and integrity committees, among others.

Al-Tamimi emphasized that "the formation and organization of committees fall under the jurisdiction of the provincial council."

Committees are crucial to the council's work, as they conduct studies and propose projects within their areas of expertise. According to the law, the work of these committees cannot be disrupted, just as the work of provincial councils is regulated by Article 122 of the Iraqi Constitution.

"The role of the council president and vice-president is crucial in overseeing the formation and operation of these committees," Al-Tamimi added.

Committee members are voted on by a majority within the council, and any changes to the membership are also decided by the same majority to ensure smooth operations.

Provincial councils are subject to dual oversight: internal monitoring within the council itself and external monitoring by the parliament.

"In cases of failure or disruption in the council’s work, parliament has the right to vote to dissolve the council or take other legal actions," Al-Tamimi stated.

He called on the heads and deputies of provincial councils to "follow up on the formation of committees and ensure they operate in accordance with legal frameworks and internal regulations."

In 2023, the Council of Imams and Preachers in Ramadi organized a protest at the Sunni Endowment Directorate, demanding the closure of the “Royal Jewel” club, arguing that it violated religious values and social norms by serving alcoholic beverages. In response, the club's owner affirmed that it held official licenses, which required it to prohibit entry to those under the legal age and to ban dance performances.