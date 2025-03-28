Iraq destroys key ISIS hideout in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Joint Operations Command announced that Iraqi fighter jets had carried out an airstrike targeting an ISIS hideout.

In an official statement, the Command detailed that its targeting cell, working in coordination with the Military Intelligence Directorate, located the site through technical and field surveillance. The hideout was positioned in the al-Anbar desert, western Iraq.

The airstrike killed at least two ISIS militants, according to initial reports. The attack also sparked multiple explosions within the hideout, likely due to the destruction of weapons, ammunition, and logistical supplies.

This operation follows a series of recent efforts to dismantle ISIS remnants in Iraq. Earlier this month, Iraqi security forces destroyed another ISIS hideout in al-Anbar.

Additionally, security forces killed Abdallah Makki Muslih al-Rufay’i, described by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani as one of the "most dangerous terrorists" in both Iraq and the world.