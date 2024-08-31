Iraqi Joint Operations Command uncover 14 terrorist bodies in al-Anbar desert

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command announced the discovery of 14 bodies belonging to terrorists during a recent military operation in al-Anbar Desert.

According to a statement from the Command, “A joint force from the Counter-Terrorism Service and the 5th Division of the Iraqi Army launched a search operation at 4:00 AM Saturday, following a significant operation conducted on Friday in al-Anbar Desert, specifically in Al-Hazimi area east of Wadi Al-Ghadaf.”

“The search uncovered 14 bodies of terrorists targeted in Friday's operation, along with several explosive belts, which were detonated under controlled conditions, and various weapons, ammunition, documents, technical materials, computers, and phones.”

The statement also noted that the security forces spotted a vehicle carrying two terrorists, managed to encircle it, and apprehended the occupants. Initial investigations revealed that the terrorists had fled from a hideout, carrying important documents and other materials.

The Security Media Cell mentioned that the operation involved ground and aerial surveillance, coordinated with the Joint Operations Command and Global Coalition forces. The operation commenced on Thursday with surprise airstrikes and an airborne assault on the hideouts.