Israel's assassination of Hezbollah’s Nasrallah sends warning to 'Axis of Resistance: repercussions spread across region

Shafaq News/ The Israeli military officially confirmed on Saturday the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, following an airstrike on the group's headquarters in southern suburb of Beirut on Friday.

The killing of Nasrallah, who had led Hezbollah for 32 years, is idely seen as a direct message to Iran, Iraq, Yemen, and other nations aligned with the "Axis of Resistance," signaling that Israel, under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, can target key figures at will.

Kadhim Al-Fartousi, the spokesperson for Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, vowed that the assassination would fuel further conflict. "Revenge for Nasrallah has become another reason to fight the enemy. The battle has intensified, and all options are now on the table. Operations will not only continue, but they will escalate both in scale and intensity," he told Shafaq News.

Al-Fartousi added that retaliatory actions will be timed strategically, with the resistance awaiting a new operational map to guide their response.

"The assassination of Nasrallah is a major crime that changes the dynamics of the conflict with the Zionist entity," said political analyst Abdul Jalil Al-Zubaidi. He stressed that Nasrallah's successor would follow the same rules of engagement, ensuring the continuation of Hezbollah's trajectory.

"The loss of Nasrallah is a severe blow to the Axis and to the Arab nations that relied on his leadership and courage in confronting the Israeli state," Al-Zubaidi added. He also called on the Arab world to take a united stance, saying, "This loss affects not only Hezbollah and Lebanon but everyone. There must be a unified voice to denounce this crime in Western and Israeli circles."

Mahdi Azizi, head of the New Vision Institute for Studies and Media in Tehran, said that the assassination of Nasrallah was Israel's message to Iran, Iraq, Yemen, and the broader resistance. "Israel is demonstrating its ability to reach any target," he stated. However, Azizi pointed out that the resistance movement is not solely dependent on its leadership. "While we have lost key figures, this does not mean that jihad or resistance is over. In fact, the Islamic resistance against the Israeli enemy will only grow stronger," he said.

Azizi warned that if Israel remains unchecked, it could expand its targets to Iraq, Iran, Yemen, and other nations. He referenced a United Nations speech by Netanyahu in which he labeled these countries as part of the "Axis of Evil."

Azizi concluded, "The resistance will persist in all its forms. A new balance of power will emerge in the region as a deterrent to Israel."

Lebanese political analyst Hassan Olayan echoed these sentiments, predicting that Hezbollah’s response would be swift and devastating. "The resolve of the resistance fighters will only increase, and their painful and earth-shaking retaliation will come. The resistance is well-prepared and has high operational capacity," he said.

Olayan pointed out that Hezbollah is more than a single leader. "Hezbollah is a movement rooted in religious tradition. This crime will only hasten the demise of the Zionist entity."

Regional expert Dr. Hakam Amhaz described Nasrallah as an "exceptional leader," loved and trusted by his followers. "His charisma and loyalty were unparalleled, and his absence will have a profound impact," he told Shafaq News. However, Amhaz stressed that Hezbollah fighters are driven by their faith, not individuals, and will continue to follow Nasrallah's path.