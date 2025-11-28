Iran-linked groups blamed for Iraq’s Khor Mor gas field attack

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Middle Eastern authorities “privately” blamed Iran-aligned groups inside Iraq for the latest rocket attack on the Khor Mor gas field, The National reported on Friday.

The strike forced a complete shutdown and triggered widespread power cuts across the Kurdistan Region.

According to The National, the missile hit a major condensate storage tank, prompting Dana Gas — the UAE operator — to halt production for safety inspections. No employees were injured, but gas flows stopped immediately, plunging cities into outages.

Khor Mor supplies about 80 percent of the Region’s gas to five power plants and recently boosted output to 750 million scf/d. It has been targeted at least nine times since 2023, including an April 2024 attack that killed four workers, and joint Iraqi–Kurdish investigations linked debris from earlier strikes to Iranian-made components.

Political interpretations differ, The National added, with some seeing retaliation for Kurdish electoral gains and others viewing it as a strategic message: Kurdish gas must not replace Iranian supply to federal Iraq.

Regardless of motive, each attack delays investment, halts production, and forces hospitals and factories onto backup generators.

To continue reading, click here.