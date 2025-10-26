Hidden beneath Damascus: Saint Ananias church endures as beacon of coexistence

Shafaq News – Damascus

Beneath the narrow alleys of Bab Sharqi in Old Damascus lies one of the world’s oldest Christian landmarks — the Church of Saint Ananias, believed to have been the home of the disciple who baptized Saint Paul after his conversion nearly two millennia ago.

A few stone steps lead three meters below ground into the modest sanctuary, located at the end of the Straight Street, one of the oldest thoroughfares in the world. According to church tradition, Ananias, a follower of Christ in the first century, received a vision commanding him to heal Saul of Tarsus, who later became Paul the Apostle.

“This is where that moment of transformation took place,” said Father George Rizk, the church’s current priest. “Ananias restored Paul’s sight and baptized him here — it is one of the most significant sites of early Christianity in the East.”

Archaeological studies show that the existing structure dates to the 5th or 6th century during the Byzantine era, built over Roman foundations. The church has been restored several times, most recently after Syria’s war, to preserve it as a living place of worship for visitors of all faiths.

Visitors descend into a low-ceilinged crypt of ancient stone walls and arched ceilings, illuminated by candles and icons. The architecture reflects Syria’s early Christian design, when homes were secretly used as worship spaces during Roman persecution.

“This church is a rare example of pre-Byzantine architecture,” historian Nader al-Othman told Shafaq News. “It reveals how the first Christian communities transformed hidden homes into sanctuaries long before Christianity became public.”

Located in Bab Sharqi, a neighborhood where Muslims, Christians, and Jews once lived side by side for centuries, the church stands as a reminder of Damascus’s long history of coexistence. Although the Christian population has diminished, prayers continue to be held regularly, and the church welcomes visitors from around the world.

During the war, several shells struck nearby, causing minor damage. Local volunteers and church authorities quickly repaired the site to keep it open.

“St. Ananias Church links the spiritual with the human,” al-Othman said. “It carries one of the earliest messages of forgiveness — when Ananias healed a man who once persecuted him. That act defines the essence of compassion and humanity.”