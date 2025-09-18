Amnesty accuses global companies of enabling Israel’s Gaza war

Shafaq News – London

Amnesty International on Thursday accused states and corporations across the world of enabling Israel’s violations of international law, including what it described as ongoing genocide in Gaza, through arms sales, trade, and investment ties.

“It is beyond time for states, public institutions, companies, universities and other private actors to end their lethal addiction to economic gains and profits at all costs,” said Amnesty’s Secretary General Agnès Callamard, warning that Israel’s occupation and decades of apartheid have been sustained by international trade and privileged economic relations. She added that the war in Gaza has relied on a continuous supply of weapons and surveillance equipment, with states and companies “prepared to ignore the indefensible.”

The briefing names 15 companies it claims are complicit in Israel’s actions, including US defense giants Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Palantir Technologies; Israeli firms Elbit Systems, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries, Corsight, and Mekorot; China’s Hikvision; Spain’s Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF); and South Korea’s HD Hyundai. Amnesty stressed that these represent only “a small sample” of the many corporations sustaining “a government that has engineered famine and mass killing of civilians and denied Palestinians fundamental rights for decades.”

Amnesty’s report coincides with the expiry of the 12-month deadline set by the UN General Assembly in September 2024 for Israel to withdraw from the Occupied Palestinian Territory, following an International Court of Justice opinion that deemed the occupation unlawful. Callamard warned that most states have “done next to nothing” to enforce the resolution and urged governments to immediately suspend arms transfers, ban settlement trade, and impose sanctions on entities supporting Israel’s presence in the territory.

