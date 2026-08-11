Yemen’s Houthis claim strikes on Saudi positions in Marib

Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen's Houthi (Ansarallah) movement on Tuesday struck several Saudi military concentrations, weapons depots and command centers in Marib province, its military spokesperson Yahya Saree stated, confirming “direct hits.”

The operation involved a large number of ballistic missiles and drones, causing dozens of deaths and injuries.

Saree also urged “deceived and misled Yemenis” to abandon “the path of collaboration and treason” before it was too late, vowing to continue targeting ‘’Saudi military positions.’’

تمكنت القوات المسلحة اليمنية بعون الله من استهداف تحشيدات العدو السعودي ومخازن أسلحته ومقار قياداته في منطقة المخا و معسكر تداوين في محافظة مأرب وذلك بعدد كبير من الصواريخ الباليستية والطائرات المسيرة وكانت الإصابات دقيقة بفضل الله وخلفت عشرات القتلى والجرحى بينهم سعوديون.إن… — العميد يحيى سريع (@Yahya_Saree) August 11, 2026

The strikes marked the second attack attributed to Ansarallah on Tuesday. Earlier, Yemen's internationally recognized government Coast Guard reported that six people were killed and 10 others wounded when Houthi missiles struck the commercial vessel Tihama in the Bab Al-Mandab Strait.