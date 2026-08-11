Yemen’s Houthis claim strikes on Saudi positions in Marib

Yemen’s Houthis claim strikes on Saudi positions in Marib
2026-08-11T20:53:15+00:00

Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen's Houthi (Ansarallah) movement on Tuesday struck several Saudi military concentrations, weapons depots and command centers in Marib province, its military spokesperson Yahya Saree stated, confirming “direct hits.”

The operation involved a large number of ballistic missiles and drones, causing dozens of deaths and injuries.

Saree also urged “deceived and misled Yemenis” to abandon “the path of collaboration and treason” before it was too late, vowing to continue targeting ‘’Saudi military positions.’’

The strikes marked the second attack attributed to Ansarallah on Tuesday. Earlier, Yemen's internationally recognized government Coast Guard reported that six people were killed and 10 others wounded when Houthi missiles struck the commercial vessel Tihama in the Bab Al-Mandab Strait.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon