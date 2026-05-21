Washington sanctions Lebanese officials in Hezbollah crackdown

Shafaq News- Washington/ Beirut

The United States on Thursday sanctioned Lebanese lawmakers, security officials, and Iran’s ambassador to Beirut over alleged support for Hezbollah.

The sanctions targeted Hezbollah MPs Mohammad Raad, head of the group’s parliamentary bloc, Hassan Fadlallah, and Amin Sherri, as well as Ambassador Mohammad Reza Raouf Sheibani and several Lebanese security and financial figures accused by Washington of using their positions to support Hezbollah and undermine Lebanese sovereignty.

Washington warned the measures were “only the beginning,” vowing to pursue individuals and entities that continue to provide political, financial, or security cover for the group. The US State Department’s “Rewards for Justice” program also announced a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the disruption of Hezbollah financing networks.

The United States has repeatedly targeted Hezbollah-linked political, financial, and commercial networks in Lebanon and across the region. In March, the Treasury Department sanctioned a global network accused of funneling more than $100 million to the group through companies operating in Lebanon, Syria, and other countries.

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