Iran’s FM: Ayatollah Khamenei uranium order is baseless

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's Foreign Ministry pushed back Thursday against international media reports that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had formally ordered the country's highly enriched uranium to remain inside Iran, calling the claims entirely without foundation.

Ministry spokesman Ismail Baqaei said the reports —which had circulated widely and attributed the instruction to Khamenei directly— were "incorrect." Iran does not confirm speculation on the course of ongoing talks, he added, including on nuclear negotiations or enrichment levels.

“Accurate information is released exclusively through official channels.”

The spokesman indicated that current negotiations remain focused on "ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon," without elaborating on the broader state of the talks.