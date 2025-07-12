War of narratives won: Qalibaf cites "Boom Boom Tel Aviv" song

Shafaq News – Tehran

On Saturday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf described the country’s 90 million citizens as the “solid core of the Islamic Republic,” framing national unity as one of the most significant outcomes of the recent 12-day conflict with Israel.

Speaking to Tasnim News Agency, Qalibaf pointed to what he called an unusual level of alignment among Iran’s religious establishment, highlighting that both senior Shiite clerics and Sunni scholars had voiced support for Tehran’s stance during the fighting.

Qalibaf also highlighted the role of cultural messaging during the conflict, pointing to the viral song Boom Boom Tel Aviv as a reflection of what he described as Iran’s evolving approach to public diplomacy. The track, combining a fast-paced beat with imagery of Iranian missiles striking Israel, quickly gained momentum online, surpassing one billion views across platforms—an achievement Qalibaf framed as a “victory in the war of narratives.”

The Iran-Israel war, which broke out on June 13 and continued for 12 days, resulted in heavy casualties and significant infrastructure damage on both sides. The conflict also drew in the United States, which conducted strikes targeting Iranian nuclear facilities as part of its involvement.