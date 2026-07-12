US urged Israel to avoid direct Iran conflict, report says

Shafaq News- Middle East

The United States has asked Israel not to become directly involved in the escalating confrontation with Iran, even as Tel Aviv steps up contingency planning for a range of military scenarios, Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Sunday, citing Israeli officials.

According to the newspaper, Israel's security establishment is closely monitoring the crisis and preparing for the possibility that the fighting could spread to Israel through direct Iranian attacks or other regional fronts. The Israeli military has reinforced the readiness of its air defense systems, updated operational plans, and revised its target database inside Iran in anticipation of possible developments.

Any large-scale military response to an Iranian attack, the officials said, would be carried out in full coordination with Washington.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the escalation during a phone call, the outlet reported. No date has yet been set for a previously announced meeting between the two leaders as the US administration remains focused on managing the conflict.

The United States and Iran have exchanged attacks in recent days, with Washington striking targets inside Iran and Tehran retaliating against US military bases in Gulf states and Jordan. Both sides accuse the other of violating the June 17 memorandum of understanding that ended hostilities between them.