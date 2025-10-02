US to draw ‘red line’ for Hamas on Gaza deal

Shafaq News – Washington

President Donald Trump intends to set a firm deadline for Hamas to accept the US-backed ceasefire proposal in Gaza, the White House confirmed on Thursday, without clarifying when or how the ultimatum would be enforced.

Asked on Fox News about the cutoff point, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt replied, “It’s a red line that the president of the United States [Trump] is going to have to draw.”

Leavitt described the plan as “comprehensive” and widely “applauded,” urging Hamas to accept its terms to advance peace efforts.

The 20-point framework, unveiled September 29 with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calls for an immediate ceasefire, a complete hostage-prisoner exchange, phased Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, Hamas disarmament, and the creation of a transitional government overseen by an international body.

Trump warned Tuesday that Hamas had “three or four days” to agree to the deal, cautioning that rejection would bring “a very sad end.”