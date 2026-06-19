US-led Coalition strike kills suspected ISIS member northern Syria

Shafaq News- Damascus

Several airstrikes on Friday by the US-led Coalition in northern Idlib killed a person believed to be a member of ISIS, a Syrian security source told Shafaq News.

Coalition aircraft launched several strikes targeting a motorcycle and another location near the Mashhad Rouhin camp in the Deir Hassan area.

According to Syria TV, citing local sources, two guided missiles hit the target, killing the individual instantly, while residents reported hearing four consecutive explosions. "The other blasts were likely caused by coalition drone strikes on vehicles in the Sheikh Barakat mountain area in western Aleppo countryside."

Syrian authorities and the US-led Coalition have not commented on the incidents.