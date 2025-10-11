US forces arrive in Israel to oversee Gaza ceasefire

Shafaq News – Gaza

US forces began arriving in Israel over the weekend to set up a coordination center responsible for implementing the Gaza ceasefire agreement, which recently took effect, two American officials told ABC News on Saturday.

Roughly 200 personnel specializing in logistics, security, engineering, and operational planning are being deployed. Officials emphasized that none will enter Gaza and that their role is strictly limited to coordination and support.

The center will reportedly manage humanitarian aid delivery, oversee reconstruction planning, and coordinate security logistics in partnership with allied nations, NGOs, and private sector entities involved in the agreement’s rollout.

The officials added that deployments are proceeding in phases, with personnel arriving from both the US and American bases across the Middle East under the supervision of Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), who is currently in Israel directing the operation.

The move followed a joint statement from Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), rejecting any form of foreign oversight in Gaza and reaffirming their focus on securing the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkiye will take responsibility for monitoring the ceasefire’s implementation.