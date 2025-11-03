Turkiye's Fidan: Hamas agrees to Palestinian committee control of Gaza

Shafaq News – Istanbul

Hamas is ready to transfer Gaza’s administration to a Palestinian committee, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Monday.

Speaking after a ministerial meeting in Istanbul with officials from several Muslim countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Pakistan, Fidan stated that discussions continue over the formation of a peacekeeping force for Gaza, with each state to decide its level of participation “based on its own criteria.”

Meanwhile, Israel opposed Turkiye’s participation in the multinational force outlined in the US peace plan, which calls for a transitional Palestinian administration to govern Gaza.

Israel and Hamas continue to accuse each other of violating the Gaza ceasefire. Israeli warplanes have struck several areas across the enclave following the agreement. Hamas condemned the attacks as “blatant aggression,” accusing Israel of blocking aid convoys and breaching the truce.

