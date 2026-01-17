US demands immediate ceasefire in Northern Syria

Shafaq News– Washington

US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Saturday urged all parties in Syria to avoid further escalation and pursue dialogue as the political avenue for resolving the country’s recent clashes.

Since December 2025, Syria’s Aleppo has seen mounting tensions between Syrian government factions and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), resulting in at least 24 deaths and around 129 injuries, according to the city’s Health Directorate.

In a statement, CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper urged the Syrian government to halt any offensive operations in the areas stretching between Aleppo and Al-Tabqa, adding that a Syria at peace internally and with its neighbors remains vital to broader regional stability.

Statement from Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander: pic.twitter.com/jPdDkTx8MP — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) January 17, 2026

Earlier today, the Syrian army designated the area west of the Euphrates as a closed military zone after one of its patrols came under attack. Meanwhile, the SDF accused parties affiliated with Damascus of breaching the recently signed agreement before completing their withdrawal, cautioning that failure to comply with its terms could trigger further escalation.

