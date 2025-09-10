US company's 'Infidel' guard team for Gaza aid sparks outcry

Shafaq News – Gaza

The private security firm tasked with guarding aid distribution sites in Gaza has employed members of a US-based motorcycle gang known for its anti-Islam stance, the British broadcaster BBC reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, at least 10 members of the "Infidels Motorcycle Club" are working for UG Solutions, the company contracted to secure the facilities of the Gaza Relief Organization. Seven of them reportedly hold senior positions overseeing the controversial aid operation, which is supported by Israel and US President Donald Trump.

UG Solutions defended its hiring practices, stating that it does not exclude individuals based on “personal hobbies or affiliations unrelated to job performance.”

Founded by US military veterans who served in the Iraq War in 2006, the Infidels Motorcycle Club describes its members as "modern-day crusaders" and uses the Crusader Cross as its emblem.

Edward Ahmed Mitchell, Deputy Director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), criticized the decision, saying, “Placing this club in charge of humanitarian aid in Gaza is like assigning the Ku Klux Klan to distribute aid in Sudan.”

A former contractor estimated that at least 40 of UG Solutions’ approximately 320 employees working in Gaza are members of the motorcycle gang.

Since the aid sites opened at the end of May, at least 1,135 people have been killed while attempting to access food, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The UN said the majority of the killings appear to have been carried out by Israeli security forces.

UG Solutions denied allegations that its personnel fired on civilians or endangered people seeking food due to poor leadership. However, the company admitted to using warning shots to disperse crowds.