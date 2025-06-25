US bolsters strategic presence across Middle East

Shafaq News/ The United States continues to maintain a formidable military presence across the Middle East, completely surrounding Iran, despite a slight decline in numbers.

According to DW's report citing the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), over 40,000 American troops remain deployed in the region, many stationed aboard naval vessels, marking a small reduction from October 2024, when tensions spiked between Israel and Iran.

The current figure represents a substantial rise compared to earlier years, when fewer than 30,000 troops were assigned to the region.

The CFR’s latest overview shows US forces are distributed across key countries including Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, and the United Arab Emirates.

Beyond this core network, the US also relies on major bases operated by allies, such as in Djibouti and NATO member Turkiye, to project its regional capabilities.

