US Treasury: Oil flows to resume within week of Hormuz reopening

Shafaq News- Washington

On Wednesday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz would resume within a week of its reopening, citing assurances from regional finance ministers.

Speaking at a White House briefing, Bessent noted that a ceasefire with Iran is holding and that the conflict is nearing an end. He added that Washington had launched what he described as an economic pressure campaign against Iran and has maintained a policy of maximum pressure for more than a year, warning that countries purchasing Iranian oil could face secondary sanctions.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump said that Washington will not extend the two-week ceasefire signed on April 8, but seeks a broader settlement before tensions escalate again.