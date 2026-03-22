US Treasury Secretary backs Iran strikes

Shafaq News- Washington

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defended strikes on Iran’s infrastructure on Sunday, saying Washington escalated military pressure to force de-escalation.

In an interview with NBC, Bessent said US military assets had destroyed facilities on Iran’s Kharg Island, a major oil export hub, adding that “all options are on the table” regarding its future, including the potential deployment of US forces to secure the site.

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The American people understand that prices will rise temporarily in exchange for removing a nuclear-armed Iranian regime, he stated, noting that President Donald Trump can end the war at any time he wishes, but he has been clear about the objectives. These objectives include destroying the Iranian Air Force, Navy, and missile capabilities.

Read more: Epic Fury: Mark Kimmitt warns ambiguity could hamper domestic support