US Senator warns: Iraq partition plan resurfaces in Syria

A territorial partition plan once proposed for Iraq is now being revived in Syria, U.S. Congressman Joe Wilson warned on Wednesday.

Describing the renewed push as a dangerous and divisive move, Wilson stated on X that former US President Joe Biden, during his time as a senator, proposed a plan two decades ago to divide Iraq into three separate states. According to Wilson, the idea was rejected at the time due to concerns that it would spark three separate wars, expand Iranian influence, and create space for al-Qaeda to grow.

He added that the same proposal is now resurfacing with regard to Syria, calling it “a reckless scheme” that would lead to widespread instability affecting neighboring countries including Turkiye, Jordan, Iraq, and Israel.

Wilson emphasized that the only viable path forward is a unified and stable Syria that includes all its citizens and ensures peace both internally and regionally.

Earlier, Syrian Transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa reaffirmed his government's commitment to the country's territorial integrity, dismissing partition scenarios as highly unlikely and lacking the necessary conditions for implementation.