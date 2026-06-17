US-Iran deal on track, Hormuz reopening looms

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Washington/ Bern

The planned signing of a US-Iran memorandum of understanding remains on track for Friday in Switzerland, despite reports that Tehran had canceled its delegation's trip, according to Iran's state news agency IRNA.

The agency, citing an informed source, denied reports that the Iranian negotiating team had withdrawn from the talks, saying there had been "no change" to the Switzerland schedule while Iranian authorities continue reviewing the mechanism for formally endorsing the memorandum.

Separately, Axios reported that the meeting remains scheduled for Friday, although mediators are exploring the possibility of moving the signing date forward to accelerate the reopening of the strategic waterway.

Switzerland's Foreign Ministry confirmed it has been in close contact with the United States, Iran, Pakistan, and Qatar in recent days to facilitate the meeting and coordinate the arrival of delegations. The ministry said the talks are expected to take place in the resort town of Bürgenstock, a venue proposed by Pakistani and Qatari mediators and accepted by both Washington and Tehran.

More than 2,000 troops will be deployed to secure the venue, while a temporary no-fly zone will be imposed over the area, the Swiss revealed in a statement.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced earlier this week that Washington and Tehran had reached an agreement to end military operations across the Middle East, including in Lebanon.