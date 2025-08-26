US Envoy sparks outrage with ‘Animalistic’ remark

Shafaq News – Beirut

On Tuesday, Lebanon’s Presidency, Information Ministry, and Press Editors’ Syndicate condemned visiting US Envoy Tom Barrack after he described Lebanese journalists as “animalistic” during a press conference at the presidential palace.

In a statement, the presidency expressed regret that such remarks were made from its platform, reaffirming respect for human dignity and recognition of journalists’ professional role.

تأسف رئاسة الجمهورية للكلام الذي صدر عفواً عن منبرها من قبل احد ضيوفها اليوم وهي إذ تشدد على احترامها المطلق لكرامة الشخص الإنساني بشكل عام، يهمها ان تجدد تقديرها الكامل لجميع الصحفيين والمندوبين الإعلاميين المعتمدين لديها بشكل خاص، وتوجه اليهم كل التحية على جهودهم وتعبهم لأداء… — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) August 26, 2025

Information Minister Paul Morcos, speaking through his office while abroad, voiced disappointment, stressing that Lebanese reporters fulfill a “noble mission” despite difficult circumstances, while affirming his “full respect” for their dignity and standing.

وزير الاعلام تابع من خارج لبنان ما جرى بين براك ومندوبي القصر الجمهوري ومكتبه يصدر بياناً يشدد على رسالة الصحافة النبيلة@DrPaulMorcos https://t.co/JxSudpDqRw — وزارة الإعلام (@MinistryInfoLB) August 26, 2025

The Editors’ Syndicate denounced Barrack’s language as “unacceptable and deeply offensive,” especially coming from a senior diplomat, and demanded a public apology, warning that without one, it may boycott his meetings in Lebanon.

The controversy followed a tense exchange in which Barrack, accompanied by Deputy Envoy Morgan Ortagus, scolded reporters for shouting questions simultaneously, urging them to “act civilized.” He linked their conduct to what he called broader problems in the Middle East.

"اهدأوا..وإلا".. باراك منزعج من الصحافييناثناء تصريحه من قصر بعبدا، اعرب المبعوث الأميركي توم باراك عن انزعاجه من "فوضى" الصحافيين وقد تمنى منهم الهدوء بهذه اللحظات، وإلا سيضطر للتوقف عن الكلام. pic.twitter.com/Y5BFgsY7wG — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) August 26, 2025

Barrack is in Lebanon as part of US efforts to advance negotiations over Hezbollah’s disarmament.