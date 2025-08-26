US Envoy sparks outrage with ‘Animalistic’ remark

Shafaq News – Beirut

On Tuesday, Lebanon’s Presidency, Information Ministry, and Press Editors’ Syndicate condemned visiting US Envoy Tom Barrack after he described Lebanese journalists as “animalistic” during a press conference at the presidential palace.

In a statement, the presidency expressed regret that such remarks were made from its platform, reaffirming respect for human dignity and recognition of journalists’ professional role.

Information Minister Paul Morcos, speaking through his office while abroad, voiced disappointment, stressing that Lebanese reporters fulfill a “noble mission” despite difficult circumstances, while affirming his “full respect” for their dignity and standing.

The Editors’ Syndicate denounced Barrack’s language as “unacceptable and deeply offensive,” especially coming from a senior diplomat, and demanded a public apology, warning that without one, it may boycott his meetings in Lebanon.

The controversy followed a tense exchange in which Barrack, accompanied by Deputy Envoy Morgan Ortagus, scolded reporters for shouting questions simultaneously, urging them to “act civilized.” He linked their conduct to what he called broader problems in the Middle East.

Barrack is in Lebanon as part of US efforts to advance negotiations over Hezbollah’s disarmament.

